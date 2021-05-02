Maria Kanellis-Bennett was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk about her new role as part of Ring of Honor’s Board of Directors. During the conversations Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Kanellis when ROH expects fans to return to shows.

“We have tentative dates,” Kanellis noted. “We definitely do, and I don’t want to put those dates out there right now, but I would have to say that by the end of the year, you’re going to start seeing some fans back at the shows. That is very important because that’s Ring of Honor. Our fans are the most loyal in the world, the wildest [and] the most amazing. They come up with the most unique chants. They are a part of Ring of Honor, so we want to give back to our fans but, we have to get cleared to do so.”

There have been reports that ROH would have started up live television last year had it not been for the pandemic. Kanellis gave her thoughts on when those plans will happen.

“I hope so. I really hope so,” Kanellis admitted. “I mean, every day I feel like I’m hearing some news about this virus. Now there’s some triple variation, so I don’t want to make any promises because so many things that people have been promised in the last year don’t come true because of this virus. I’m just hoping, by the end of the year, we have fans. We have live events.”

Hausman noted that his backyard of Chicago has been home to many great ROH moments. Kanellis then recalled her first ROH show that she ever went to, giving her thoughts on the recent social media back and forth between former ROH Champions CM Punk and Samoa Joe in the process and if the two could wind back up in an ROH ring.

“That was one of my first Ring of Honor shows way back when I was dating Punk was at the [Chicago Windy City] Fieldhouse,” Kanellis revealed. “They’re (Punk and Joe) playing with everybody I think. Of course it would be [a big main event]! It would be amazing! But they also could just be messing with everybody.”

You can follow Maria on Twitter @MariaLKanellis. Maria’s full interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily can be found below: