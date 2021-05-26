Meiko Satomura will be moving across the pond. The Joshi legend, who signed with WWE back in October of 2020, announced in an interview with Tokyo Sports that she will be moving to the UK at the end of June. According to Satomura, the move is to focus on the NXT: UK brand and winning the NXT:UK Women’s Championship.

“I will be based in the UK after the big match in Niigata on June 27th,” Satomura said. “If I don’t move, I won’t be recognized by UK fans. I’m not going to come back to Japan for a half year at the earliest, over a year if the longest. I think it’s a belt that can’t get without that kind of preparedness.”

Satomura has split her time between NXT:UK and her Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling promotion this year. She revealed how impressed she was with the level of wrestling on the NXT:UK brand.

“I’m surprised at the high level of catch wrestling in the UK,” Satomura said. “I have felt strongly accomplished in Japan, so I want to become the successor to UK’s wrestling and tell the world of that. Now, the level of girls in WWE is rising for all brands. I want to be the champion in the UK and fight the female champions of each country. ”

Satomura recently won a Gauntlet match to become the next challenger for NXT:UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. Satomura had previously challenged Ray for the title on March 4, coming up short.

Hiroaki Kawafuji contributed to this article