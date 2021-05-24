Mia Yim (aka Reckoning) took to Twitter last night and responded to fan comments on the WWE status of her fiance, Keith Lee.

We’ve noted before how Lee has been out of action since February. There’s been a lot of speculation & rumors on Lee’s WWE status and future, but not much is known besides the fact that he has not been cleared to compete. Yim responded to a fan who believes WWE should address Lee’s status.

“It’s no ones business. Please be patient and let it be,” Yim wrote.

Another fan wrote that people will just continue to speculate without being told what’s wrong, and will assume that it’s just a case of WWE not booking Lee.

Yim responded, “Speculate. Doesn’t make fans entitled to our medical/personal business.”

Yim then responded to a fan who asked why they don’t just come out with the truth, pointing to how sports leagues often disclose conditions, to a certain degree.

She wrote back, “It’s. No. Ones. Business.”

As noted, a fan asked Lee what’s next over the weekend. Lee responded, “Good question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend.”

Lee previously fueled rumors on his status with two cryptic tweets back on May 11. It was reported in late March that the RAW Superstar was actively trying to get cleared for a return, and that he had been sidelined in February due to health reasons. Lee reportedly underwent some testing after being sidelined in February, and there’s been no word on what came of those tests, but it was said that Lee was actively trying to get cleared for a return.

Lee made his first appearance on WWE programming since February during WrestleMania 37 Weekend when he participated in the Watch Along livestream for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two show. He made a tweet back in March where he promised to explain everything that has kept him out of action when he can.

Yim and Lee were engaged to be married back in February.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s WWE status. You can see Yim’s related tweets below:

It’s no ones business. Please be patient and let it be. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021

Speculate. Doesn’t make fans entitled to our medical/personal business. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2021