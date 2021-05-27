AEW TNT Champion Miro spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post about his time in WWE and if he ever felt he was presented in a way that was true to how he was in real life. Miro also spoke about his wife, Lana, training in The Hart Dungeon as she continues to improve in the ring.

First signing with WWE in 2010 and working his way to the main roster, Miro became a three-time WWE US Champion. He was released from the company in April of last year as part of the budget cuts due the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked about his time there, Miro talked about how he was presented in WWE, and now, in AEW.

“WWE, who cares about that, it is what it is,” Miro stated. “I was the best there. I‘m the best here. Nothing changed. It’s just the direction of the wind. I came from a killer then they went, ‘Hey I don’t get along with Lana anymore.’ Cool, we will figure that out as well. It doesn’t matter what they give me. I am the best, but it doesn’t mean I’m used the right way.

“But now that I have the opportunity to be me, I’m going to go out there and I’m going to rip your heart and stick it right into your throat and make you chew it right in front of me and then I’ll kill you and I’ll forgive you. Then we’ll move onto the next. This is who I am and this is who I always wanted to be and now I’m doing it and I can’t be more happy than that.”

Miro’s wife, WWE Superstar Lana, has found herself in the ring a lot more over the past year, which Miro couldn’t be happier about. While talking about her in-ring progress, he noted she’s been training with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd) in The Hart Dungeon.

“It’s great to see her success,” Miro said. “We all know she’s the greatest manager of all time and all of a sudden they decided to make her a professional wrestler. And you know what she did, she rolled up her sleeves, she put down the microphone and said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna be a professional wrestler.’ And now she’s away from me, she’s away from home. Half the week she goes and trains with Nattie and TJ [Wilson] in The Dungeon.

“But you can see, it’s obvious, it’s absolutely the most improved. It’s 100 percent Lana, CJ my wife, and also she proved she is the toughest woman or man in the business because she went through nine tables that no man or woman have ever done. So our family, our household are history-makers and I cannot be more proud of her, her resilience and her continuing to improve so she can become champion one day.”

Miro is scheduled to defend his title against Dante Martin on this Friday’s AEW Dynamite. If he retains, Lance Archer is up next at Double or Nothing on May 30.