Next week’s AEW Dynamite is on Friday, May 28 at 10 pm ET due to the NBA Playoffs airing on TNT on Wednesday. This episode will be the go-home show for AEW Double or Nothing (full card here) on Sunday, May 30.

Before his title match against Lance Archer at Double or Nothing, AEW TNT Champion Miro defends his title against Dante Martin.

Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo are set to have a weigh-in before their PPV match.

Also, Orange Cassidy will give AEW World Champion Kenny Omega an answer about differing his title shot to a later date. Tonight, Omega and Don Callis tried to get Cassidy to skip the upcoming PPV match due to his injuries sustained against PAC (where he got legitimately knocked out). Cassidy would still receive a title shot, but it would be at a later point in time.

Below is the full lineup:

* Miro (c) vs. Dante Martin (AEW TNT Championship)

* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

* Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes weigh-in

* Jade Cargill issues an open challenge

* A celebration of the Inner Circle

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

* Darby Allin with Sting vs. Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth

* One year anniversary of Hikaru Shida as AEW Women’s World Champion

* Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his title shot