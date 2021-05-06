Tonight, on the season finale of MLW Fusion, backstage correspondent Alicia Atout announced that MLW will begin an Open Draft starting next week.
This event is open to all free agents and athletes who are eligible to have a working relationship with MLW.
The Open Draft will be available to watch on MLW’s social media and YouTube pages. More information about this will be revealed in the coming days. Stay tuned.
The world of MLW never stops and starting NEXT WEEK the MLW Open Draft is coming so stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/UaBjiQi428
— MLW on VICE | Saturdays (@MLW) May 5, 2021