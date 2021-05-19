WWE RAW Superstar MVP has called out fans for their double standards, pointing to how they love The Undertaker but have an issue with zombies in pro wrestling.

MVP tweeted on Tuesday:

I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄

In another tweet, MVP called out the “ridiculous hypocrisy” of WWE fans:

I don’t “have” to “defend” anything. Just pointing out the ridiculous hypocrisy. Taker didn’t eat people. But he was a DEAD MAN. He could teleport and shoot lightening. He was buried alive. But no, he didn’t eat people. That’s just too unbelievable.

As we’ve noted at this link, WWE received negative mainstream media attention this week for the Zombies Lumberjack Match at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash. The New York Post reviewed the PPV and called the Zombie spot at as “one of WWE’s saddest moments ever.”

AEW star Chris Jericho also slammed WWE earlier this week, stating that the company “set wrestling back 30 years” by featuring lumberjack zombies in a match.

Earlier on Tuesday, RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt also seemingly took a shot at WWE for using zombies on Sunday.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T defended the Zombies Lumberjack Match, comparing it to a “commercial for a movie” that WWE featured at a PPV for monetary reasons.

See below for MVP’s tweets:

