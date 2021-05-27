It’s been nearly two weeks since Natalya Neidhart captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Tamina Snuka. Appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Natalya revealed that the team came together after being pitched to her by husband TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd). It also occurred after a bigger plan for Natalya fell through.

“I was supposed to go into a big rivalry with Sasha Banks early in the year,” Natalya revealed. “And everything changed when Bianca won the Royal Rumble. I was so excited about wrestling Sasha because I think Sasha is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the world, if not the best. And I was just so excited about it. And TJ said to me ‘you and Tamina need to be a tag team. You guys are going to be perfect together.’ TJ pulls out a picture and is like ‘look at your family’s history. Look at Owen with Yokozuna. Look at the Headshrinkers, look at the Bulldogs, look at the Hart Foundation, look at all your family’s lineage, look at all the greatness you and Sarona’s family have done together. You guys should be a tag team, you should pitch it.’

“I went from being really sad about not working with Sasha, because I had all these ideas and Sasha and I were planning a lot together and we were so excited and Sasha lit in this fire in me in just wanting to wrestle so much. And then all of a sudden I had this new fire in me. I was like ‘I really want to work with Sarona. I really want to team with her.’ And TJ was the kind of inspiration behind it. I went to Tamina and was like ‘hey I’m going to go and pitch this’ and we were off to the races.”

Natalya then talked about pitching the idea of the team to Vince McMahon. She described it similarly to how she pitched Vince the Hart Dynasty stable when she first joined WWE, which she revealed Vince wasn’t too keen on.

“I basically convinced the powers that be ‘give us a chance. Let us show you what we can do,'” Natalya said. “Whenever I’ve pitched anything to Vince he’s always given me a chance, he’s always heard me out, he’s always let me show him even if he didn’t agree with it. When we were the Hart Dynasty, the Hart Dynasty was never supposed to be. I went to Vince in Nashville and I said to Vince ‘I have an idea.’ He said ‘okay, what is it?’ He actually didn’t want to go with it. I said ‘please just give me a chance. Let me show you, let us show you what we can do.’ And he goes ‘Nattie, because you came to me, I’m going to give you a chance.’ And he did.

“It was very similar to what happened with myself and Tamina. We showed him, we hit a home run with every single opportunity we were given. We focused on every single detail, we focused on every single performance. It was so fun to take Tamina and transform her from being somebody that was unselfish, in the shadows, mama bear of the locker room. She was very comfortable wearing the costume she would always wear and I was like ‘let’s do something totally do different. Let’s give you a fresh coat of paint. Let’s do this, let’s do that.’ And we did that. We just changed everything. We changed her gear, we changed her look, it was just so fun to transform. As we were doing that the powers that be were seeing ‘wow, these girls are having so much fun.’ They could feel it. They could feel the energy and the enthusiasm and it became this great project. And here we are.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription