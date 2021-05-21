Violent By Design’s Rhino and Joe Doering are now the new Impact World Tag Team Champions after defeating FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) during tonight’s Impact Wrestling. This is the first time both men have held the tag team titles together.

Last year at Bound For Glory, Rhino won the Call Your Shot Trophy. Earlier in the main event, FinJuice retained their championships against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, who won their shot at Under Siege this past Saturday to challenge for the titles. But it was Eric Young, the leader of VBD, who announced they were going to cash in Rhino’s Call Your Shot Trophy to capture FinJuice’s titles, and they did.

Rhino crushed Finlay with a Gore, and Doering sent Robinson inside out with a massive lariat.

The former champions, FinJuice, won the titles at Sacrifice this past March against the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson). FinJuice are also former New Japan IWGP Tag Team Champions.

In a recent interview on Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, David Finlay’s father, Fit Finlay, admitted that David was looking into his options for the future.

“[Dave’s] a little bit confused at the minute as what to do next, you know? Is he going to stay in Japan, does he want to try here, like WWE or whatever,” Finlay said of his son, who is quarantined in Japan after a COVID-19 outbreak. “But him and I are gonna sit down when he does eventually come home and try and figure it out but he just needs a little bit of wisdom put in his head. Not that I have any.”

Below is a clip from tonight’s title change: