During an appearance on Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, Fit Finlay talked about his son, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star David Finlay. As transcribed by POST Wrestling, the former WCW and WWE star revealed David was affected by a recent COVID-19 outbreak in Japan, along with a fellow New Japan star.

“He’s in Japan right now,” Finlay said of his son. “So I guess Japan have had an outbreak of COVID and so they started cancelling shows. He works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They started having an outbreak. A lot of the talent got COVID so they were sending them home. They went to the airport yesterday and almost all of them were tested positive for COVID so they were sent back.

“They were gonna go to a government hotel but then they made a deal and they put them in the dojo so, my son David and Jay White are in the dojo, quarantined there for another ten days or so which is ridiculous so, the COVID has just, the whole world had just put everything on standstill for a little bit and we’ll get over it but, he’s doing well there.”

Finlay also revealed that his son is reaching a crossroads in his career. Having won the Impact Tag Team Championships with partner Juice Robinson, David Finlay has begun to make inroads into the United States and his father suggested more options would be on the table.

“I don’t know how New Japan are going to handle this new outbreak or, I don’t know, no one does,” Finlay said. “But, he’s a little bit confused at the minute as what to do next, you know? Is he going to stay in Japan, does he want to try here, like WWE or whatever. But him and I are gonna sit down when he does eventually come home and try and figure it out but he just needs a little bit of wisdom put in his head. Not that I have any.”