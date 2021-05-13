On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle interrupted The Pinnacle’s coronation and doused The Pinnacle with A Little Bit of the Bubbly in order to get a rematch. They got their rematch, but MJF challenged them to a Stadium Stampede match, and if the Inner Circle loses, they must disband.

Absent from the show was Santana. In a promo cut earlier in the show, Ortiz said that Santana was in jail because MJF had him arrested for using a fork in the Blood and Guts match last week.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the reasoning for Santana’s absence on Dynamite was because he is currently sick. AEW is simply taking a precaution due to the pandemic.

Stadium Stampede II has not been made official just yet with a rebuttal expected next week. However, the match is likely to be made official for Double or Nothing on Sunday May 30.