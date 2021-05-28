It’s been a busy year for WWE President Nick Khan. The former agent at CAA has helped broker WWE’s huge deal with Peacock, overhauled many of WWE’s corporate divisions and helped bring in Adnan Virk as commentator for WWE RAW (Virk and WWE mutually parted ways yesterday). In between it all he’s found the time to buy a very large house.

According to real estate website Dirt, Khan recently purchased a $7.6 million mansion. The mansion is located in the posh Rivera section of Pacific Palisades, a high end neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It had recently been remodeled and expanded on in 2018 by Jeff Lewis, star of the Bravo series Flipping Out.

The deal gives Khan a victory in a likely nonexistent competition with his sister, filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan. The director of the film Always Be My Maybe and writer of TV shows such as Fresh Off the Boat and Young Rock (about WWE legend The Rock), bought a Hollywood Hills mansion recently for $5 million. In the end her brother would top her by $2.6 million.

Of course its unclear how often Khan will be able to enjoy this mansion, which is listed at 7,925 square feet, has five bedrooms and 6.25 bathroooms. The WWE President is currently based in Stamford, Connecticut, home of WWE’s headquarters, having relocated there after taking the job with WWE just last year.