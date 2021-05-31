Peyton Royce is in the crowd for AEW Double or Nothing.

Royce, now going by Cassie Lee, was released this past April as apart of WWE’s mass talent layoffs. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has not made any wrestling-related appearances since her release, but has begun a podcast with former tag partner Billie Kay.

Royce is married to AEW’s Shawn Spears in real life, who will be competing alongside the Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match tonight against the Inner Circle.

The former member of the IIconics responded to the fan image of her in attendance, writing, “Could’ve ask for a pic bro.”

You can see an image of Royce in attendance below: