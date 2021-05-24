WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair took to Twitter on Sunday to share a selfie of her ripped self. The picture was accompanied by a message to her haters.

Charlotte tweeted:

not everyone deserves to know the REAL YOU. let them criticize who they think YOU are.

Charlotte has often been subject to a lot of criticism from fans, with many of them questioning WWE’s booking as it pertains to The Queen. A lot of fans have also been critical of Charlotte allegedly getting cosmetic surgeries to enhance her appearance. However, former WWE Superstar Andrade recently shot down those rumors by posting pictures of his fiancé without any filters or makeup.

The 13-time Women’s Champion is presently in a feud with RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who successfully retained her title against Charlotte and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view earlier month.

This past Monday on RAW, Ripley cost Charlotte a singles match against Asuka. After the match Ripley continued to taunt a furious Charlotte. It appears as if the WWE Universe will be treated to the Ripley vs. Charlotte WrestleMania 36 rematch at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

See below for Charlotte’s tweet: