Soon after his former tag team partner Mick Foley shared a video getting a second COVID-19 vaccine shot, The Rock took to Instagram to inform fans that he, too, is now fully vaccinated.

The Great One thanked frontline healthcare workers across the world for their work during the pandemic:

“Round 2. Full tilt. Mahalo to my long time ace @_amarcules and all our front line health care warriors here in the US and around the world 🙏🏾The more intel I come to understand the more work I realize we have in front of us. Step by step. Keep on keepin’ on. #vaccination✔️💪🏾🇺🇸

Some fans on social media joked that The Rock n Sock Connection is now eligible for a mask-less reunion since both WWE legends are vaccinated.

As noted, AEW star Nick Jackson also received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot over the weekend.

