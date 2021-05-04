Former five-time WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James has shared a sneak peek of a new photoshoot she has done for a few of her upcoming musical projects.

She wrote the following caption on Instagram:

Just a little sneaky peek of a photo shoot I did at the @nashvillemusicloft for a few music singles & projects I have coming! Bringing all the sass!!! Thank you @johnbrownphotography these are all 🔥!!! You guys just wait!! So stoked! 💋#screenshot #photography #photoshoot #newmusiccoming #newprojects

Mickie has released two country music albums in the past, Strangers & Angels in 2010 and Somebody’s Gonna Pay in 2013. She has also released several non-album singles including three songs in 2019, and previously opened shows for major country acts such as Montgomery Gentry, Randy Houser, Gretchen Wilson and Rascal Flatts.

James was released from WWE last month. She recently stated that the person responsible for “trying to sabotage” her last WWE run is “still very much employed” by WWE.

James was trending on Twitter on Monday night after posting the tweet below following Eva Marie’s WWE return vignette on RAW. It has not been confirmed that the tweet was in reference to Eva’s promo.

You can see the sneak peek of her photoshoot below: