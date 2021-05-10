It looks like Jinder Mahal may be returning to WWE RAW tonight.

WWE has just announced Mahal, Charlotte Flair and Braun Strowman for tonight’s RAW Talk episode. That could be a sign that The Modern Day Maharaja is making his return to RAW on tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.

As noted at this link, Jinder returned to WWE TV on last Thursday’s Main Event episode, with Veer and Shanky by his side. He defeated Jeff Hardy in that match.

On a related note, WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream is backstage at tonight’s RAW, according to F4Wonline.com. There is no word yet on if he will be appearing on the show. Dream has not appeared on NXT TV since losing to Adam Cole on the December 23 episode.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage via this link.