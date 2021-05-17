In a recent interview, Triple H revealed that he had a conversation with former WWE Champion CM Punk over the past two years about a possible return to the squared circle.

The Game added that although fans should “never say never” to Punk returning to WWE, “the desire needs to be there on all sides to make that happen,” indicating that the onus is on Punk to “make the call” and get the ball rolling.

During her recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Renee Paquette, a former Backstage colleague of Punk’s, was asked about WWE’s relationship with Punk and whether the two sides can work together again.

“I think it’s just like anything else with WWE, you just never say never,” Renee said. “We’ve seen people come back who none of us ever thought would return. I think Punk is somebody who falls under that category. End of the day, the guy is a wrestler. That’s who he is. I feel like in some capacity, I hope we get to see Punk wrestle someone someday.”

Renee felt fans could care less if Punk returned to the WWE or went to a place like AEW, so long as they get to see him in action again.

“At this point, I don’t think anyone cares where it is. Everyone just wants to see him get back out there. Tick Tock, brother. Let’s go,” Renee said while pointing to her wrist. “There’s always going to be rumblings. The fact is people just want to see him back wrestling, and whatever way that happens, if it ever does, I think people would freak. I’ll freak.”

Earlier this year, Renee returned to WWE Backstage on FS1 for a one-off appearance, a few months after leaving the company. When asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about her own relationship with WWE, Renee said, “When I returned to Backstage in January, it felt very different because it was with FOX. But it was still nice to see everyone, I loved to catch up with Booker T and Paige. I wish we could have had the full crew for that.

“It is always fun to step back into the WWE world. That’s the hardest part for me about leaving WWE, because I could no longer see my friends all the time. I spent eight years there, and to just walk away has been the hardest adjustment for me.”

Meanwhile, Renee was asked about her decision to author a new cookbook.

“I love to cook, but I also just love cookbooks,” revealed Renee. “Anytime a new cookbook comes out, I pre-order it [which you should all do for my book]. I just love sitting on my couch with a cup of tea or a glass of wine, and flipping through a book. I really wanted to make a book that I wanted to look through, and cook from, obviously.

“Also, cookbooks are so visually appealing, and flipping through the food and reading the stories is something I love. I really wanted to participate in that world.”

Renee's new cookbook Messy In The Kitchen is now available for pre-order.