In less than a week, Rey and Dominik Mysterio could make history by becoming the first father-son duo in SmackDown history to become the tag team champions.

Their opportunity will come next Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash when they face The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) for the titles. With this being Dominik’s second championship opportunity since entering the company last summer, Rey couldn’t be any prouder of his son and his fighting efforts.

“I’m extremely proud of what he [Dominik] has accomplished in such a short amount of time,” Mysterio stated during his interview on this week’s Talking Smack. “The fact that we’re a step closer to making history [as] the first father-son SmackDown Tag Team Champions, like, that doesn’t compare to anything that I’ve done in the past with all of my accolades in the 30 years that I’ve been in this profession.”

Although he has had four tag team title runs in the past, Mysterio revealed he has a lot riding on this match with his son because he wants this year-long vision to execute towards something special come next Sunday.

“I’m going to speak for myself, but I feel a lot of pressure on my back because I want this dream to become a reality,” Mysterio admitted. “The fact that we’ve been sharing the ring together for the past year has been incredible. But to have this opportunity right in front of us to become father and son champions, that’s just unbelievable. I feel that stress and that good pain on top of me. I’m sure that come Sunday, it’s going to feel much better.”

You can check out Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.