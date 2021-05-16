One of the defining characteristics of “Absolute” Ricky Starks is his fashion sense. Appearing on the latest Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the AEW star revealed his philosophy behind dressing the way he does and who inspires him.

“I’ve always liked fashion for whatever reason,” Starks said. “I just like looking good and I like expressing myself in terms of the clothes I wear. There’s people like Tom Ford that I like. Believe it or not, Gucci has some really nice men’s outfits in terms of the pants or jacket. Alexander Wayne, who else? Those are the main people. Honestly, I just go through, I have a Tumblr and a Pintrest. Sometimes, whatever’s curated on that main page, I just scroll through and I just get ideas from other people who have done similar styles.

“When I went to Japan and I went to the Shibuya, which is like their Time Square, people had great fashion. People had great fashion sense there and I just was so in awe. People get off the train, dressed to the nines. I said ‘this is your every day outfit. Like damn, look at me in these, I don’t know, Lulu Lemon shorts and Onyx shirt, you know?’ I’m trying to bring fashion back into wrestling. We don’t need to just have people come in their shirts and blue jeans. Spice it up, spice it up.”

This led to Paquette bringing up how Starks is often compared to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, due to their similar styles. Starks has downplayed the comparisons previously and was quick to do so again.

“That’s so crazy though,” Starks said. “Because The Rock comparison is like ‘yo, The Rock wasn’t the only person who dressed nice.’ I’m guess we kind of look alike but…”

