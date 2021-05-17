As noted earlier, Alexa Bliss said she would be glad to show Sasha Banks “the power of darkness” in response to a tweet from The Boss.

Banks has now responded to Bliss. She tweeted “Let Me In” earlier on Sunday.

Last year, Banks said in an interview she would choose Bliss if given the opportunity to choose a tag team partner. At the time, it was an interesting comment since she mentioned Bliss as someone she’s reportedly had heat with in the past.

“I would have to choose Alexa Bliss [as a partner]. She’s so cute,” said Banks, who in the past didn’t reveal why there was heat between her and Bliss other than saying, “I’ve seen the things she said about me.”

Banks has been off WWE TV since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at last month’s WrestleMania 37. With Belair successfully retaining her title against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash, it is possible that Banks returns soon to renew her rivalry with the champion.

WWE has yet to announce the date of Banks’ return to SmackDown.

See below for Sasha’s latest tweet: