AEW announced multiple matches for Monday’s Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). As noted, NJPW stars Rocky Romero and Ren Narita will be involved next week’s show.

Below is what the current card looks like:

* Ethan Page with Scorpio Sky vs. Alex Reynolds

* Abadon vs. Leila Grey

* Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Tay Conti vs. Queen Aminata

* Rocky Romero vs. JD Drake

* Royce Isaacs vs. Ren Narita

* Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* QT Marshall with The Factory vs. Robo

* Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. 5

* Matt Sydal with Mike Sydal vs. Penta El Zero Miedo with Alex Abrahantes

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Robyn Renegade

* Matt Hardy with H.F.O. vs. Fuego del Sol

You can also check out next Friday’s (special night at 10 pm ET) AEW Dynamite lineup here.