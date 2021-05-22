The Forbidden Door continues to be open for All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Following the appearance of Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite last week, the promotion announced on Twitter that New Japan stars Ren Narita and Rocky Romero will be appearing on the next edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Both Narita and Romero appeared on last week’s episode of Dynamite, with Narita accompanying Nagata to ringside while Romero could be seen watching the match from the crowd. Both men will take part in singles action, with Narita taking on Royce Isaacs, who himself recently appeared on an episode of New Japan Strong, while Romero will wrestle JD Drake of The Wingmen.

This will be another accomplishment for Romero in an already busy 2021. The 23 year vet has already made appearances this for New Japan, Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Ring of Honor and even wrestled lucha libre legend El Hijo del Santo at an independent show. Romero was once a tag team partner of AEW star Trent? in New Japan called Roppongi Vice; it is unknown if Romero will be associated with Trent? and the rest of the Best Friends on this show.

For Narita, this will be only his thirteenth match outside of the New Japan banner, having previously wrestled for Ring of Honor, Irish promotion Over the Top Wrestling, UK promotion Revolution Pro Wrestling and US indies Black Label Pro and Warrior Wrestling. He has primarily competed in the US this year on New Japan Strong, most recently teaming with Nagata to take on Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson in a losing effort.