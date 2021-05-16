In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE star The Godfather was asked about the best backstage fight he ever saw while in WWE. He not only gave an answer, but also revealed the winner to the brawl.

“Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Brown, and D’Lo whooped his ass,” Godfather said (h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription). “D’Lo’s a real wrestler. I mean, he was a collegiate wrestler, and D’Lo had him hooked so bad and he (Johnson) is trying to tap out. D’Lo had him hooked so bad that me and Ron (Simmons) had to tell him, ‘D’Lo, let him go. Let him go, D’Lo,’ because D’Lo was gonna break his arm or something.

“But that was the best one I’ve seen.”

Godfather could not recall what exactly caused the altercation between D’Lo and Johnson. He did however echo similar complaints from other former WWE stars in that Johnson’s attitude at the time was probably the catalyst for the D’Lo going after him.

“Don’t know, don’t remember,” Godfather said. “I just remember D’Lo and him going at it. I don’t remember why. Ahmed Johnson, he just didn’t get it. He didn’t fit in with us either, and so he didn’t get it. At that point everybody couldn’t stand him. I’m about the only guy that probably doesn’t have real nasty things to say about him. I just tell people he didn’t get it. He didn’t get it and we tried to help him. He just didn’t get it.”

Johnson worked for WWE from 1996 until 1998. He had a short stint with WCW from 1999 until 2000.