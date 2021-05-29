Bad Bunny appeared on the season 4 premiere of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted on Friday night. Bunny joined music mogul Jay-Z, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and marketing executive Paul Rivera on the show, co-hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

During his interview, the rapper was asked if wrestling was actually real.

“It’s real. It’s 100% real. It’s insane,” Bad Bunny responded. “When I was learning the first day and they were teaching me how to fall, take bumps, I said, ‘How can these people do this for 20-30 years?’ Guys like Undertaker, Triple H and so many others….receiving that pain.”

The Undertaker caught his comments and wrote back on social media.

“Well said, @sanbenito. You did us ALL proud at #WrestleMania. #DeadmanApproved.”

In a well-received performance, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Currently on a break from WWE, Bad Bunny is gearing up for his 2022 tour.