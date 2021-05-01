In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan talked about his favorite matches of all time as well as last weekend’s Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann match. A student of history, Khan mentioned the famous SuperClash III match between Kerry Von Erich and Jerry “The King” Lawler for the AWA and WCWA World Heavyweight Championships when discussing Omega vs. Swann. He then talked about his love of wrestling’s past.

“I love talking about wrestling of the past and great matches,” Khan said. “I give young wrestlers matches to study, and Lawler vs. Von Erich is definitely a great match to study. That is effectively, and with all due respect to Kerry Von Erich who, when he was able to perform and when he was in a good state of mind and health and sober he, was a great wrestler. And sometimes when he wasn’t he was a great wrestler. But this was probably not one of those nights. But the King had a great layout for this match.

“And he was effectively working with a limp body. The story of the match is he’s wrestling against a limp body, and trying to kind of keep it alive so the referee doesn’t catch on to what he’s doing. It’s a great, great match and a great performance from Lawler. So Super Clash, Lawler vs. Von Erich, is a historic match.”

Keeping with the historical theme, Khan was asked about his favorite wrestling match of all time. He listed two; a tag match from AEW and a legendary WrestleMania singles match.

“Okay, there’s two matches I go back and watch every year,” Khan said. “One is very recent; they’re completely different. One of them is Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks, which to me is as good a tag match as I’ve seen.

“The other is (Randy) Savage vs. (Ricky) Steamboat. I go back and watch it every year. They’re completely different; one has all the bells and whistles, one has less bells and whistles. They’re both perfect, one is my favorite tag team match, the other is my favorite singles match. So yeah; Hangman and Kenny vs. the Young Bucks and Savage and Steamboat.”

