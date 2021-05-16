WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was in attendance for Saturday night’s UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

The cameras caught Goldberg greeting Matt Serra in an unusual manner, putting the UFC Hall of Famer in a friendly headlock before kissing his head.

The UFC Europe Twitter account also shared a video of Goldberg cutting a promo upon getting hyped to see fans in attendance.

Goldberg has been off WWE TV since losing a WWE Championship match to Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021.

He revealed last year that his WWE contract runs through 2023 and includes two matches per year. Following the McIntyre bout, it is likely that Goldberg will return to WWE for another match this year. During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg teased a possible match against SmackDown Superstar Big E.

Last month, Goldberg filed to trademark two of his tattoo designs.

See below to watch videos and pictures of Goldberg at UFC 262: