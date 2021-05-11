Last week, WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER joined After the Bell with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph to talk about his career in WWE. When asked about potential dream matches in WWE, WALTER listed three wrestlers, including Daniel Bryan.

“When I first got into watching other wrestling than WWE, I was watching a lot of Ring of Honor,” WALTER said. “A lot of those guys are the top guys in WWE right now, so Daniel Bryan would be one of the matches I’d really want to do. Obviously Cesaro, that’s one. He left for America before I really got going in Germany and he’s, in general, a great role model for us German speaking WWE talent. He’s always been super supportive as soon as we stepped foot in WWE he reached his hand out to be super supportive and he’s a fantastic wrestler so he would be one of the guys I would really like to face.

“Regarding NXT right now, the one match I really wanted to do before COVID, and it has to happen, is against Finn Balor. Those would be the three.”

WWE recently posted a clip of the interview on their YouTube channel, which you can see below. In the clip, WALTER’s mention of wrestling Daniel Bryan is removed, with the video instead skipping forward to WALTER talking about wanting to wrestle Cesaro.

Bryan hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since losing to Roman Reigns on the April 30 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, with the loss banishing Bryan from the Smackdown brand. Bryan’s WWE contract expired that same night, making him a free agent. As of this time Bryan has yet to comment on his status, and there have been no updates on his future plans.

It was reported last week that WWE is pushing hard to re-sign Bryan.