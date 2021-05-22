WWE reportedly received a big million dollar payday for the “Army of the Dead” sponsorship deal that led to the Zombies Lumberjack Match at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, which saw Damian Priest defeat The Miz.

As noted, Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie sponsored the WWE pay-per-view and the deal included the zombies, plus former WWE Champion Batista narrating the opening video package for the show. Batista stars in the movie, which hit Netflix on Friday.

WWE reportedly received a 7-figure payday from Warner Bros. for the sponsorship package, according to Ringside News. It was noted that WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan spearheaded the deal.

It was confirmed by F4Wonline.com that Khan brokered the deal for more than $1 million, but there’s no word on exactly how much the sponsorship was worth for WWE.

Besides criticism from fans, there were some additional negative aspects to the WrestleMania Backlash Zombies. WWE was ripped by at least one mainstream media outlet over the use of the zombies, and The Miz suffered an injury during the match. Bray Wyatt seemed to poke fun at the angle, as did AEW star Chris Jericho, and even Batista. You can click here for details on the WWE wrestlers and coaches who portrayed the zombies, and details on who created the zombie looks that were used.

Stay tuned for more.