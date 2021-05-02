At WrestleMania 37, AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. The new champs then disappeared from WWE TV for about three weeks before showing up earlier this week on The Bump.

During their interview, Styles and Omos were asked if they would give The New Day a rematch, or look to move forward.

“The New Day is old news; they can go to the back of the line. As of right now, they’re not even on my radar,” Omos stated.

Woods caught that comment today and threw a jab at the duo for not coming to work over the last few weeks.

“Maybe when @TheGiantOmos and @AJStylesOrg come back to work then their radar will kick in? Prolly doesn’t work when you’re on vacation. [kissing face emoji]”

In that same interview on Wednesday, Styles did note that they would be back on Monday’s RAW.

“We’ll be back next week, ready to party!” AJ Styles exclaimed. “We are ready to party in the ring!”