Adam Pearce has confirmed he’s gotten a bit of a promotion within WWE. In an interview with GIVEMESPORTS, the onscreen authority figure and producer revealed he has in fact been named WWE’s Director of Live Events, as first reported in April. He also revealed that the role will likely not change much of what he’s been doing.

“Director of Live Events would be my official job title, yes,” Pearce confirmed. “Frankly, it doesn’t change a whole lot of what I do. You’ll still see me officiating RAW and SmackDown, while I now have a more vested interest in what’s going to happen on our live events. I had that anyway before receiving that title. But now I have a more supervisory role and a say in what’s coming to your town.

“That’ll take up a lot of time on my clock day-to-day which is great and it’s part of the business I’ve always loved. Being able to transition [to touring] and give back to the WWE Universe that has stuck with us, it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll deliver what we do and put smiles on faces. It’s an honour for me to have a more impactful hand in doing that. I’m very excited.”

Pearce has worked for WWE since 2013, first as an unsigned producer before signing with WWE full time in 2015. He would become an onscreen character in 2020, appearing as an authority figure on both the RAW and Smackdown brands.