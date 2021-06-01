On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that early numbers indicate that this year’s Double or Nothing is set to be AEW’s second biggest PPV behind this year’s Revolution.

Revolution reportedly drew record numbers for AEW. The show did a record 125,000 buys.

Last year’s Double or Nothing set big PPV records for the company. That show did around 115,000 – 120,000 buys.

This year’s Double or Nothing beat those numbers by 12%. However, it is worth nothing that these are early estimates, but they are not currently on track to beat out Revolution.

Below are AEW pay-per-view numbers up until this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing, via WrestleNomics: