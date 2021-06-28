AEW Star and The Pinnacle member Dax Harwood took to Twitter to mention how he and Cash Wheeler learned from the “Legend Killer” and now are “Living Legends.”

He shared photos of him and Cash attacking legends while in AEW with the caption, “We learned from the ‘Legend Killer’. Now, we’re just Living Legends.”

Back in 2019, the former WWE stars aligned with WWE Superstar “The Legend Killer” Randy Orton while on SmackDown.

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, FTR attacked Konnan.

Below is his tweet as well as a clip of Orton with FTR: