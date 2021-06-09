AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter on Tuesday to throw shade at WWE for the manner in which they utilized Serena Deeb for years.

Ogogo wrote:

Imagine having a talent like @SerenaDeeb for years and not allowing her to go out and show the world she’s one of the best wrestlers on the planet week in and week out. . So, so, sooo damn good.

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James responded to the tweet with the popular Jada Pinkett Smith “That Part” GIF, seemingly agreeing with Ogogo’s opinion.

Ogogo’s tweet came just days after Deeb lost her NWA Women’s World Championship to Kamille at NWA’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view. Deeb had successfully defended her title against Riho at AEW Double or Nothing, and remains under contract with AEW despite competing at NWA events.

During her WWE run, Deeb was best known for her work as a member of The Straight Edge Society. After her WWE release in August 2010, Deeb spent years on the indie circuit before returning to WWE in 2018 as a coach at the Performance Center. She had also participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017.

See below for Ogogo’s tweet:

