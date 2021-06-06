On Thea Trinidad’s Twitch stream, former WWE star Aleister Black talked about his release from WWE just hours before. Black discussed how excited he was for his new Dark Father character, as well his creative discussions with Vince McMahon.

“I was really excited for this Dark Father stuff,” Black said. “It was actually, for the most part, created by myself. I wrote a lot of the context, and slowly but surely it was going to unfold into an obvious more understanding of what he was talking about. It wasn’t going to be as cryptic as it was before, which obviously wasn’t my choice really. I think being on the main roster, in all the time, all the conversations I had with Vince, he was always really positive. I have a good relationship with Vince. I always told him how I felt and he always respected that about me. He always praised me on my creativity and my ability to have manners and respect, but still being honest about how I felt.

“You never really, truly know why things end the way they did. But all I can tell you is that, from my point of view and the word that I was always given is that Vince was always high on me. I did well on television. It was just we could never really nail down what it is we wanted Aleister to be on the main roster what he was on NXT. Where that problem lied, I don’t know. At the same time, you have to realize, when I was under Heyman’s wing, Heyman fought tooth and nail for me. But at the end of the day, when the decision was made, the decision is made.”

Overall Black found his experience in WWE to a positive one and thanked several people, in and out of the ring, for helping him. He’s now looking forward to be able to start new things and explore new creative ideas in his next step.

“Everyone’s experience is different” Black said. “My experience was great. Last two years obviously is what it is, but what can I do? Do I sit and mope about it? Do I go ‘well they never gave me a good shot or whatever?’ You know, it is what it is. And you know, this was supposed to be my shot. That’s what the consensus was. This is it, ‘we’re going to push this character.’ And then this happens. This is an everlasting, evolving, fluctuating business. And I’m very thankful for Vince and Hunter and Bruce and Heyman and for like all the people that have always helped me out. Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, (Erick) Rowan, Jon (Huber), rest in peace.

“Just being surrounded by great people. And I think like Roman Reigns, honest to god, one of the best locker room leaders I’ve had in my life. Same with the Usos, great people. And I’m so stoked that they’re pushing Apollo. That’s a guy who needed a break. And he’s knocking out of it park, he’s so good at his character, he’s so good at his role. And it’s exciting to see that now I can do a lot of things. I’m happy. I’m glad that I’m able to go and start doing new things and being able to create different things.”

Prior to his release it appeared Black was going to start a feud with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. What the plans for this feud were are unknown to Black, besides that they were supposed to wrestle.

“No,” Black said. “All I knew was the plan was for me and E to go at it. That’s it; that’s all I knew. It was supposed to kick off this Friday, and here we are. That’s it. That’s as much as I know.”

Finally Black talked about how he was supposed to get new music for his new WWE character, which he called his best yet. The good news is he owns the audio rights to a song of his, which he’ll be able to use as his entrance music when he starts wrestling again.

“You know what sucks? We just created the new song for Aleister Black,” Black said. “I just realized it now. You guys didn’t get to hear it. Oh the new song was the best one so far. But, I’ll tell you a good story, ‘No Man’s Land’ was actually the original version but we couldn’t get the audio rights. I own the audio rights. So at least when I come back, I will have one of my own songs.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription