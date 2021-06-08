Just shy of one week since his release from WWE, Tommy End (fka Aleister Black) spoke with Renee Paquette on this week’s Oral Sessions about his five-year stint with the company and how he’s going about his time since his departure. He began his interview by shedding light on all the positive aspects he received during his time there.

“I’m actually doing really well,” Tommy End began on how he’s been following his WWE release. “You know, it’s so easy to jump into like being negative, and like, focus on the stuff that didn’t happen and whatnot.

“But, man, at the same time, for four or five years, I got to do the one thing that I always wanted to do on a really, really big scale. I got two WrestleMania’s. I got the NXT title. I made friends for life. I became a better performer [and] a better wrestler. I’ve got so many tools and connections. And all these things that I’ve built at the WWE, there are more pros than cons. The focus for me is all the things that did go right and all the things that I’ve obtained.”

During his interview, End mentioned some pitch drafts involving his main roster run that lasted from 2019 up until last month. One of them happened to be an alliance with The Undertaker during his match with AJ Styles at last year’s WrestleMania. He also explains Paul Heyman’s hand in getting him over with other major talents, including Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, who also was released from WWE in April.

“One of the cool pitches for me was that for a moment when I had that match with AJ [Styles], one of the things leading up to WrestleMania was that during the end of my match with AJ, The Undertaker appeared and helped me and saved me from the beatdown The Good Brothers gave me. One of the pitches was at WrestleMania, it was going to be the other way around. So, it was AJ and Taker, and one of the pitches was that towards the end of that match, the Good Brothers would come out or something to that extent, and I would be the one to help Taker,” End revealed. “The fact that they even considered that was like, wow! It was very cool.

“One of Heyman’s ideas was to have Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar come into the room at the time that would eventually lead to an interaction between me, Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe. I would cut a promo in this room, and Lesnar would come in through the darkness and choke me out and stuff.”

Following his departure, End says the reception he’s received from fans, former colleagues and others has been massively positive. Now, he’s trying to piece together and plot what his next move is.

“It’s been really good the past two to three days. The feedback has been great. Me and my wife started documenting, basically every day, we kind of see [and] document; we’ll do a little bit of journaling, you know, building back up to the ring and other promotions and other companies. We’re just kind of like taking it step-by-step, day-by-day and turning it into a little documentary,” End stated.

You can listen to Tommy End’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions w/Renée Paquette with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.