WWE SmackDown Superstar King Baron Corbin was not a part of the list of WWE Superstars who were released on Wednesday. However, a fan on Twitter believes Corbin should have been fired instead of Braun Strowman.

Corbin noticed the tweet and called out the fan for wishing to see someone lose their job.

He wrote:

I’ll never understand this. What is wrong with you wanting someone else to be fired? Nobody should ever want some one to lose their job and livelihood.

Besides Strowman, WWE released the likes of Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett. You can find backstage reports on the departures here and here. You can also find statements from the following released Superstars at these links – Strowman, Black (and here), Lana, Murphy, Garrett.

Corbin is currently in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

See below for his tweet: