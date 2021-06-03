Yesterday six wrestlers hit the free agent market following more roster cuts by WWE. On today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, NWA owner Billy Corgan revealed his interest in several of the names. One talent in particular stood out as a guy Corgan would like to sign.

“Braun Strowman,” Corgan said with a laugh. “If he was green in NXT, I’d be jumping all over it. There aren’t a lot of big guys that have that little of ability. So you think ‘how do you let a guy like that out the door?’ I don’t mean to be critical, I’m not making the business decisions. But I don’t know how you let a guy like that out the door. Ruby Riott I think has a very, very bright future. Lana? Holy crap, how do you let her out the door? I mean I’ve seen Lana in person, just behind the scenes. A truly beautiful woman. Marketable to the nines, has worked very, very hard as best I can see, both in the public and what I know behind the scenes to really improve. I don’t know how you let her go.

“I don’t understand it, but again I’m not making those decisions and whatever those reasons, there’s obviously a lot of speculation. But when you look at that list you went ‘oh man, this is pretty wild.’ Especially when things are heating up between AEW and WWE, at least in the public’s mind. Maybe WWE doesn’t feel that way, there’s a lot of difference there in terms of the business. But in terms of the public’s mind you have a bit of a rivalry going on. AEW obviously has some momentum. I think to dump key talents like that on the market at this time seems like a really odd decision.”

Corgan later returned to WWE, talking about how many hours of programming they produce a year. He criticized WWE’s use of this time, comparing it to the booking of TNA by Vince Russo back in the mid 2000’s.

“Let’s take WWE,” Corgan said. “How many hours of programming a year are they running? 200 hours? You’re asking people to watch a 200 hour a year movie. The payoffs have to be worth it. Going back to when I used to watch TNA back in the old, old days, I’d watch and there’d be all these builds and we’d get to the pay per views. And my old pay Vinny Ru (Vince Russo) would book these screw job finishes and I’d say ‘why did I watch for two months?’ And of course Vince would argue with me behind the scenes and say ‘well nobody cares. The ratings and you know.’ God bless Vince, but I just don’t get it. It’s like watching a movie and three minutes before the finish the guy turns to the camera and goes ‘this doesn’t matter. But watch it anyway.'”

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of NWA’s When Our Shadows Fall PPV this Sunday.

