Less than a week into his WWE release, Braun Strowman might already be planning his next move.

The former Universal Champion shared a cryptic message via Twitter on Saturday, quoting lyrics from the song “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

If I leave here tomorrow

Would you still remember me?

For I must be traveling on now

‘Cause there’s too many places I’ve got to see!!!!

As reported earlier, NWA owner Billy Corgan has revealed his interest in signing Strowman to his promotion, while also questioning WWE’s decision to release the Monster Among Men.

Meanwhile, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T explained why AEW might not be a great fit for Strowman.

Booker T said, “There’s like two matches over there for him [at AEW]. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Miro. There’s two or three guys that Braun Strowman [can face]. Mark Henry.”

Several pro wrestling analysts have also floated the possibility of Strowman pursuing a career in acting or returning to strongman competitions.

Strowman is currently serving his 90-day WWE non-compete clause and won’t be eligible to sign with another promotion until the first week of September.

See below for Strowman’s tweet: