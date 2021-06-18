WWE ran their first all-women’s pay-per-view in 2018, but the show has yet to see a sequel.

Even three years removed from WWE Evolution, personal from the promotion are still asked about a potential follow-up to the event. Triple H recently weighed in on the discussion, mentioning how equality is not “I want my own show.”

Speaking with the New York Post, Charlotte Flair agreed with the Cerebral Assassin’s comments about all-women shows.

“I’ve always said this: I want to wrestle on a show with men I want to be the best of that night, regardless man or woman,” Charlotte said. “So, did I have a blast at Evolution? One hundred percent. Do I think an all-women’s show is great? Yes. Do I think that we need an all-women’s show to have that platform to highlight and showcase what we can do? No. Just go out there on a Raw or a SmackDown or NXT and show that you’re the best no matter gender.

“Do I think it’s great? Yes. Would it be exciting? Yes. But do I think it’s something that has to be done? No, because I want to be on a card where there are eight, nine, 10 matches with men and women and go, ‘Heh, I’m the best that night.’”

Triple H’s comments about the all-female pay-per-views extended beyond shows, as the WWE EVP followed up by claiming WWE was home to the best women’s division in the world and that “everybody” wants to work for Vince McMahon’s promotion. Charlotte mentioned how competitors will disagree with his claims simply because they are supposed to.

“The one thing that I did hear about was Triple H saying that WWE has the best women in the world and I saw that it might have upset some people,” Charlotte said. “Do I think there is talent all over the world? Yes. But I do think wherever you are you should say you are the best? That’s like saying you’re going into a company saying, ‘Well, I don’t want to be the champion.’ Like, no, wherever you are you say you’re the best, you believe you’re the best and that’s what you go out and do every night.”