AEW President Tony Khan made his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio this morning. In the wake of Triple H’s controversial comments at yesterday’s NXT media call, Khan addressed some of what Triple H said. While he takes no issue with Triple H believing his product was the best, Khan did think Triple H saying that “the best female performers in world” are either with WWE, or want to be, was false.

“Everybody is building their own roster,” Khan said. “They’re going to have good feelings about the people they work with. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying you think you have the best show or the best company. I think where people got offended yesterday is when he said ‘everybody wants to work there.’ That was like, people are confusing the two things. If you want to say like ‘hey, I think my show is the best. I think my product is the best’, there’s nothing wrong with that. Like you should feel that way. That’s good.

“But when you say it like ‘anybody of any value wants to work here’, that’s not true. It’s crazy. There’s plenty of people who work in AEW that have no interest in working there. And I think the champion made it pretty clear yesterday, with what she tweeted.”

Khan was referring to a tweet by AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, who responded to Triple H’s comments by simply tweeting a photo of her and Thunder Rosa. Rosa, who works for both AEW and NWA, responded to Triple H’s comments with a statement of her own.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight on TNT at 10 p.m. EST.

