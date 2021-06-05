WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to post her reaction to Andrade El Idolo making his AEW debut on this week’s Friday Night Dynamite.

Charlotte seemed to be watching Dynamite live when her fiancé was introduced as Vickie Guerrero’s new client. The Queen posted 11 crying face emojis and 11 heart emojis.

Andrade appeared during WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry’s welcome segment, which can be seen below. In his short promo, the former WWE Superstar made it clear that he plans on becoming the new face of AEW.

As reported earlier, Andrade & Charlotte set the wrestling world abuzz Thursday after announcing that they are celebrating some “good news” while also sharing pictures with their in-laws.

Andrade was granted his WWE release on March 21.

See below for Charlotte’s live reaction to Andrade’s debut: