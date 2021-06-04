Former WWE Superstar Andrade and his fiancé, Charlotte Flair, are celebrating some “good news” as per the former’s latest tweet.

Andrade tweeted a photo of the happy couple Thursday along with the following caption:

Let’s celebrate the good news. I love you #mami and you look pretty #queen

Almost instantly, fans speculated if Charlotte was pregnant or if the couple had set aside a wedding date. They got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020, after going public with their relationship during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Earlier on Thursday, Andrade also shared a picture of him and Charlotte with their in-laws.

A few weeks ago, a poster released by the Xalos promotion revealed that Andrade will be wrestling lucha libre legend El Hijo del Santo on June 12. It will be Andrade’s first match since leaving WWE. Following the Santo match, Andrade will be a part of Federacion Wrestling’s first event on June 19 and a month later will battle Alberto El Patron [Alberto Del Rio] in Texas.

Andrade vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has also been confirmed for TripleMania XXIX, on August 14, with Omega’s AAA Mega Championship on the line.

