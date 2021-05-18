After being teased earlier this month, the match between former WWE star Andrade and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will happen. Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA announced today at a press conference that the two will collide at AAA’s biggest event, TripleMania XXIX, on August 14, with Omega’s AAA Mega Championship on the line. The show will take place in front of a limited capacity of fans in Mexico City’s Arena Ciudad de Mexico Arena, marking the first AAA show with fans in over a year.

“This belt, the one that represents lucha libre, that you so proudly represent, it’s always going to be around my waist,” Omega said in a pre-recorded statement. “And you should be thankful. Because not only do I represent lucha libre, I represent all pro wrestling. That’s not going to change any time soon. Send your best at me, send Andrade. The dream match is going to happen. Andrade vs. Kenny Omega, TripleMania. I’ll see you there.”

This will be a first time encounter between Omega and Andrade. It will be Omega’s fifth defense of the title, having previously defended it against Jack Evans, Dragon Lee, Sammy Guevara and Laredo Kid. Both the Evans and Guevara defenses occurred on AEW programming, with the Evans match taking place on Dark while the Guevara match took place on Dynamite in March of last year

For Andrade, this will be his first ever match for AAA. The former NXT Champion began his career working for AAA’s rival promotion, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) before joining WWE in the fall of 2015. He was released from WWE in March of this year, per his own request, and appeared in AAA at the conclusion of Rey de Reyes on May 1 to officially challenge Omega. He is also scheduled to wrestle at Federacion Wrestling’s inaugural event on June 19, as well as a singles match with Alberto El Patron on July 31.

Two other matches were announced for TripleMania. The main event will feature Psycho Clown, son of former WWE mini performer Super Porky, taking on Rey Escorpion in a mask vs. hair match, where the loser will either lose their mask or hair. Elsewhere Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo, who appeared at Rey de Reyes to do commentary, will put her Impact Knockout’s Championship on the line against Faby Apache, who in turn will put her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on the line as well.

You can see Kenny Omega’s video statement on the match below.