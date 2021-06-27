Chris Jericho brought back his Saturday Night Special stream that he often did throughout the pandemic when fans were at home. During the show, a fan asked what was Jericho’s toughest bump, and he went with falling off the cage at AEW Blood & Guts.

Near the end of the match, MJF threatened to push Jericho off and Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara surrendered to stop the match. MJF ended up pushing Jericho off anyways, and Jericho went fifteen feet backwards and down towards the ramp, landing on thin plywood and cardboard boxes.

“I’m not even going to address the criticism for it,” Jericho began. “It was taking the bump off the top of the cage at [AEW] Blood & Guts. It was terrifying because I’ve never done anything like that before. It was not a crash pad that I fell on, there were cardboard boxes that were basically set up across the board. You fall on them and, I guess, the cardboard kind of softens the blow. The piece of plywood over the top that was not even as thick as this book — and I was scared.

“I really was because I didn’t know what to expect. You know what I mean? What’s this going to be like? When I hit, it was hard. I mean, I really did — the elbow injury is legit, just so you guys know it’s not a ‘work.’ It came from that because I hit the side of the stage and then my head missed the back by just a little bit. If you see it, there’s a bunch of spotlights and stuff.”

Despite getting injured, fans and some within the business made fun of Jericho’s drop, mostly due to the camera angles AEW went with that didn’t make the fall look as impressive as it was. Jericho didn’t mince his words in regards to those who laughed.

“People that bagged on it can really f*** their ass because it was dangerous,” Jericho stated. “It was scary, I was saying prayers before. I was a little bit worried because you never know. It was a legit fifteen [foot] drop. Nestea plunge. You can’t see behind you and you hope for the best. It was something that I thought about all day.

“No one had to convince me to do it because I knew it was right for the story, but like I said, people that didn’t respect that bump really aren’t fans. People in the business that were kind of bagging on it should know better because it’s not something you would really want anybody to do because it’s dangerous and it can affect you for your life if it goes wrong.”

Jericho then reiterated he didn’t appreciating the jokes — especially from those in WWE — and noted he’ll remember that if they ever come calling for a job in AEW.

“People laugh at that sort of stuff but there’s no reason to because this is the real deal and it can happen at any time,” Jericho said. “Best of luck to anybody in our business, and anybody that bags on somebody who’s taking a chance and putting their bodies on the line can really f*** off. Especially people in the business.

“I could say some names. There’s a couple of chicks in WWE who said some stuff and they should probably not have said that. They probably weren’t trained any better and in six months they’ll probably be asking us for a job anyways and I’ll remember that. So, we’ll leave it at that.”

