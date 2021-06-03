On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Fame Sean “X-Pac” Waltman sat down with ROH star Danhausen in a rare out of character interview. Danhausen discussed his character, and he explained his back and forths with CM Punk on social media.

“He’s the reason that I had started re-watching wrestling as an adult because I stopped, I would say, in the early 2000s,” Danhausen said. “I was getting older, and it was one of those things like, ‘Well, this isn’t cool anymore. I can’t watch this.’

“It was probably because I wasn’t there anymore,” Waltman joked.

“Yeah, but I think around 2013 or 2012, he was on commentary because he was injured,” Danhausen recalled. “I was like, this whole show is kind of interesting and entertaining to me because he’s doing commentary during the whole show, and he’s kind of keeping me hooked no matter who’s on because he’s funny and he’s being sarcastic with things and just kind of drawing me in.

“That’s around the time that I found out there was a wrestling school, which is the House of Truth right by my house. So it’s kind of just all in the same area of why I started watching wrestling again, why I went to wrestling school. He likes to same music as me. Hardcore punk is what I grew up on. He likes horror movies. He likes comic books. That’s the guy I got drawn to.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is kinda like me. I’m gonna start watching wrestling again.’ It’s kind of like watching a guy I can relate to, actually now, so that’s where that comes from. And then I just think it’s fun to try get Slammys from him. I like the Go To Sleep. I think it’s a cool move. Most people can take it. No one’s using it at Ring of Honor. And I was like, ‘Cool, I’ll start using it,’ and then I just tweeted it at him because it was on a pay-per-view. And he was like, ‘Cool, it’s yours.'”

Co-host and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman noted Danhausen has seemingly begun embodying all of the ROH legends into one character.

“So that’s the thing, it’s not like I don’t like him and then I’m just tweeting at him to try to get his attention. I genuinely like him,” Danhausen noted. “I enjoyed all of his work. I would love to do something with him, not necessarily wrestling, but a Danhausen skit with Punk. I think that would be fun. I think people would laugh and enjoy that. I want to have fun with people that I enjoy and are fans of. Like the El Generico stuff, I like Sami Zayn, I like working with Sami Zayn on doing a charity shirt. I’m going to promote people that I like.”

A new episode of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life drops every Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms and in video form at YouTube.com/XPac!