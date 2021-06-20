Former WWE stars Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) and Billie Kaye (Jessica McKay) have filed to trademark “The IInspiration” with the USPTO.

The trademark is for both merchandise and entertainment services.

Below are the descriptions:

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Since being released from WWE due to reported budget cuts, they created a podcast called “Off The Chops” and have spoken about being interested in either AEW or Impact Wrestling.