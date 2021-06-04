Steve Maclin, formerly known as Steve Cutler in WWE, is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut soon.

During tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, a vignette was shown, advertising his soon-to-be arrival to the company.

Maclin’s in-ring recognition began in WWE. He was part of the company from 2014 – 2020, most notably as a member of NXT’s developmental group, The Forgotten Sons, alongside Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker. Maclin and Blake made their main roster debut on Friday Night SmackDown last December as part of King Corbin’s “Knights of the Lone Wolf” faction. Their stint was cut short following Maclin’s release in February.

Below is the vignette shown on tonight’s show: