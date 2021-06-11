A Go Fund Me Page has been launched for former Ring of Honor and TNA star Jimmy Rave. Organized by Anthony White, the page, titled Help Jimmy Rave, is looking to raise $20,000 to help Rave with various medical expenses.

“For 20 years, Jimmy Rave has given his blood, sweat, and tears to the Professional Wrestling Business,” a statement on the page read. “With lucrative stints in TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Dragongate, and CZW, Jimmy Rave is someone who’s name is synonymous with the sport we all love! Jimmy has given so much of himself to this business and now, it is our turn to help him! Due to an unfortunate health issue, Jimmy had to undergo an amputation of his arm to save his life! With mounting medical expenses and also having to face the reality of never wrestling again, our friend needs our help!

“This fundraiser is to assist Jimmy with his medical expenses and most importantly to help him acquire a prosthetic arm that will help him lead as normal a life as possible. This chain of events has been heartbreaking but as his support system, we can come together and give any amount that we can to help Jimmy overcome this hurdle! Any amount you can give would so greatly appreciated. Jimmy needs all the love and support he can get at this time and we thank you SO much for helping to alleviate this burden.”

A twenty one year veteran, Rave is best known for his stint in ROH from 2003 to 2007 and on and off from 2009 to 2013, wrestling top names such as Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan). Rave would in fact challenge Danielson for the ROH Championship in 2007, coming up short against the future WrestleMania main eventer.

Rave was forced to retire in November of 2020 after his left arm suffered an infection that required amputation. The process has been difficult for Rave, who took to Twitter yesterday to vent in a tweet you can see below.

“I’m exhausted with everything,” Rave tweeted. “They say it’s gonna get better but it doesn’t. I’m tired of the pain, I’m tired of being up for days, I’m tired of pretending to be better, I’m tired of being embarrassed. I’m tired of being tired.”

As of now, Rave’s Go Fund Me has raised $14,010, $5,090 short of the $20,000 goal. You can donate by clicking the link here.