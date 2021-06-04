Current Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander recently sat down with James Walsh for another episode of Wrestling Epicenter. During the interview Alexander was asked which of the talent from the recent WWE releases he would like to see sign with Impact Wrestling.

“For me, just as a fan, I would love to see Samoa Joe come in and try and get the X Division Championship from me” smiled Alexander. “But, there are a lot of other talents. Samurai Del Sol – Before he went to WWE as Kalisto, he was being regarded as the next Rey Mysterio Jr. but somehow that got lost in translation while he was there. I think the IIconics are great. I think Chelsea Green is great and would be an asset to the Knockouts Division. I’m just like you. I’m only speculating. I’ve not asked any of these questions and I don’t know anything. I just want to be pleasantly surprised along with everybody else.”

With a lot of states beginning to relax their COVID restrictions, Alexander was asked if he was eager to get back to wrestling in front of fans. He said he was incredibly excited and noted that most wrestlers need the live feedback from the crowd when wrestling.

“So, so very eager!” laughed Alexander. “I can’t think of anything I want more from a professional perspective. To me, wrestlers are a lot like comedians in that you need that immediate response. True – Over the past year, we’ve proven we don’t really “need” it but without that immediacy, you really don’t know what you’re doing. You don’t really know if anything is good until it airs and then you’re going off of social media’s reaction. I think returning to the live crowd is going to be the best thing ever and I really can’t wait for that to happen.”

Impact Wrestling has yet to announce any current plans to resume touring or live events with fans. Though the WWE has already announced their plans to hold events with fans in July. Tony Khan has also said that AEW is currently planning to resume touring soon.

Alexander also spoke about the future of Impact Wrestling going into the summer. He says that during his time with Impact Wrestling he has only seen improvements and growth, despite different talents coming and going. He also praised the locker room, saying that they all wanted to succeed and make Impact Wrestling better.

“Since I’ve been here over the past two and a half years, I’ve seen nothing but growth,” observed Alexander. “Sure, people have gone but people have also come in. I’ve seen nothing but growth and increased positivity from the wrestling community towards Impact Wrestling. I think that is a testament to all the men and women in that locker room. We are all passionate professional wrestlers. We all want to succeed. And, we know that if we’re going to succeed, we have to make Impact Wrestling succeed. We’re all on the same page with that and I think it is only going to grow bigger now.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Wrestling Epicenter with James Walsh, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription. The interview can also be viewed HERE.